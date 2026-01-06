Sims leads Gardner-Webb against High Point after 29-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-15, 0-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-3, 2-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-15, 0-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-3, 2-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits High Point after Spence Sims scored 29 points in Gardner-Webb’s 88-77 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers are 10-1 in home games. High Point is second in the Big South with 17.4 assists per game led by Conrad Martinez averaging 4.1.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

High Point scores 93.9 points, 6.2 more per game than the 87.7 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jacob Hogarth is averaging 10.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Sims is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 94.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

