Simpson and the UTSA Roadrunners visit conference foe North Texas

UTSA Roadrunners (4-14, 0-6 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-7, 2-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-14, 0-6 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-7, 2-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes North Texas and UTSA square off on Wednesday.

The Mean Green have gone 8-1 at home. North Texas is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roadrunners are 0-6 in conference play. UTSA allows 79.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

North Texas averages 69.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 79.2 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 68.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 64.8 North Texas allows to opponents.

The Mean Green and Roadrunners face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Terrell Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mean Green. Je’Shawn Stevenson is averaging 16.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games.

Austin Nunez is averaging 10.1 points for the Roadrunners. Jamir Simpson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.