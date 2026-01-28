Simpkins scores 27 off the bench, Seton Hall takes down Xavier 86-68

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — TJ Simpkins scored 27 points off of the bench to help lead Seton Hall past Xavier…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — TJ Simpkins scored 27 points off of the bench to help lead Seton Hall past Xavier 86-68 on Wednesday night.

Simpkins shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Pirates (15-6, 5-5 Big East Conference). Adam Clark scored 24 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Jacob Dar finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Musketeers (11-10, 3-7) were led by Tre Carroll, who posted 22 points and two blocks. Jovan Milicevic added 16 points for Xavier. Isaiah Walker finished with 13 points.

Clark scored seven points in the first half and Seton Hall went into halftime trailing 41-30. Tajuan Simpkins scored 20 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

