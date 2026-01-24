Simon Hildebrandt scores 19 to lead Washington State over Pepperdine 95-79

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Simon Hildebrandt had 19 points to lead six Washington State players in double figures and the…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Simon Hildebrandt had 19 points to lead six Washington State players in double figures and the Cougars beat Pepperdine 95-79 on Saturday.

Hildebrandt came off the bench and made 7 of 12 shots with five of a season-high 16 3-pointers for the Cougars (9-13, 4-5 West Coast Conference). Aaron Glass hit four 3-pointers and scored 18, adding five assists. Rihards Vavers hit four 3-pointers and scored 16. MD Okafor had 15 points, reserve Emmanuel Ugbo scored 11 and Eemeli Yalaho added 10 points.

The Waves (6-16, 1-8) were led by Styles Phipps with 25 points and five assists. Danilo Dozic added 18 points and Aaron Clark scored 17.

Washington State took the lead with 18:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Hildebrandt led the team with 14 points to help the Cougars lead 47-37 at the break. Glass scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.