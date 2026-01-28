Simmons scores 31, St. Bonaventure defeats Duquesne 87-79

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darryl Simmons II’s 31 points led St. Bonaventure over Duquesne 87-79 on Wednesday night. Simmons shot 8…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darryl Simmons II’s 31 points led St. Bonaventure over Duquesne 87-79 on Wednesday night.

Simmons shot 8 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Bonnies (13-8, 2-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dasonte Bowen scored 19 points and added six assists and three steals. Cayden Charles finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Tarence Guinyard led the way for the Dukes (11-10, 3-5) with 12 points and 12 assists. David Dixon added 12 points for Duquesne. Jimmie Williams had 11 points.

Simmons scored 14 points in the first half and St. Bonaventure went into the break trailing 39-35.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

