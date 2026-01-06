Simmons, Georgia Southern Eagles to host McDaniel and the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-4, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits Georgia Southern in Sun Belt action Wednesday.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes have gone 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). JMU has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Garrett is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton McDaniel is scoring 18.2 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.