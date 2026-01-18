Siena visits Fairfield following Schiro’s 20-point game

Siena Saints (7-10, 5-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (14-3, 8-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Siena Saints (7-10, 5-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (14-3, 8-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays Fairfield after Francesca Schiro scored 20 points in Siena’s 74-47 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Stags have gone 7-0 in home games. Fairfield averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Saints have gone 5-3 against MAAC opponents. Siena is the top team in the MAAC scoring 12.2 fast break points per game.

Fairfield averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 7.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Siena allows. Siena’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The Stags and Saints face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaety L’Amoreaux is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nicole Melious is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 11.3 points. Schiro is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 81.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 12.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

