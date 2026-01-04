Siena takes down Rider 74-65

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 19 points as Siena beat Rider 74-65 on Sunday. The Broncs (1-12, 0-4…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 19 points as Siena beat Rider 74-65 on Sunday.

The Broncs (1-12, 0-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) have lost 10 in a row.

Doty added seven rebounds and five assists for the Saints (10-5, 3-1). Justice Shoats scored 14 points, going 4 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Antonio Chandler shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Zion Cruz led the Broncs in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Rider also got 17 points and four assists from Aasim Burton. Antwan Wilson also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.