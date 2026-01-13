Siena puts road win streak on the line against Sacred Heart

Siena Saints (6-9, 4-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9, 4-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (6-9, 4-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9, 4-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Sacred Heart trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks eighth in the MAAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Amelia Wood averaging 2.2.

The Saints are 4-2 in conference play. Siena ranks sixth in the MAAC giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Sacred Heart is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 38.0% Siena allows to opponents. Siena’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The Pioneers and Saints meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Nicole Melious averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Francesca Schiro is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

