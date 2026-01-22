Siena knocks off Marist 69-50

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty had 21 points in Siena’s 69-50 win against Marist on Thursday. Doty added seven…

Doty added seven rebounds for the Saints (14-7, 7-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats scored 12 points, finishing 6 of 15 from the floor. Brendan Coyle finished with 10 points.

The Red Foxes (12-7, 6-4) were led by Rhyjon Blackwell, who recorded 13 points. Jason Schofield added 11 points and two blocks for Marist. Justin Menard had 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

