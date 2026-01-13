Siena hosts Sacred Heart after Hill’s 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-13, 1-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-6, 4-2 MAAC) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-13, 1-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-6, 4-2 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Siena after Anquan Hill scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 70-60 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints have gone 4-2 in home games. Siena ranks ninth in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 4.5.

The Pioneers are 1-6 in conference matchups. Sacred Heart is ninth in the MAAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Dashon Gittens averaging 5.1.

Siena scores 69.2 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 76.7 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 9.6 more points per game (73.8) than Siena gives up (64.2).

The Saints and Pioneers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shoats is averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Saints. Gavin Doty is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gittens is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

