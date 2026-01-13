Siena hosts Hill and Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-13, 1-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-6, 4-2 MAAC) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-13, 1-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-6, 4-2 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Siena after Anquan Hill scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 70-60 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints are 4-2 on their home court. Siena is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers have gone 1-6 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Siena is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 9.6 more points per game (73.8) than Siena gives up (64.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.