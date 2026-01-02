Siena faces Iona on 5-game win streak

Siena Saints (5-7, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (8-6, 1-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (5-7, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (8-6, 1-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Saints take on Iona.

The Gaels have gone 5-2 at home. Iona gives up 59.6 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Saints are 3-0 in conference matchups. Siena is third in the MAAC giving up 62.2 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

Iona scores 58.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 62.2 Siena allows. Siena’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (40.5%).

The Gaels and Saints face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is averaging 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Mya Zaccagnini is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicole Melious averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Francesca Schiro is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

