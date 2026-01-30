Siena earns 82-79 win over Niagara

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 25 points to help Siena defeat Niagara 82-79 on Friday. Shoats added six…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 25 points to help Siena defeat Niagara 82-79 on Friday.

Shoats added six assists for the Saints (15-7, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Gavin Doty added 23 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Francis Folefac had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Josiah Sabino led the Purple Eagles (5-16, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Landon Williams added 18 points for Niagara. Justin Hawkins also put up 16 points, eight assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.