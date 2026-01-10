Shrewsberry leads Notre Dame against Clemson after 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (13-3, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 1-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Clemson Tigers (13-3, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 1-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Clemson after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 72-71 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Fighting Irish are 7-1 in home games. Notre Dame is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 3-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Notre Dame averages 74.3 points, 8.4 more per game than the 65.9 Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haralson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Shrewsberry is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Godfrey is averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

