Shrewsberry and Notre Dame host Clemson

Clemson Tigers (13-3, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 1-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Clemson Tigers (13-3, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 1-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Clemson after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 72-71 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-1 in home games. Notre Dame scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-0 in ACC play. Clemson averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Notre Dame makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Clemson averages 11.2 more points per game (77.9) than Notre Dame allows (66.7).

The Fighting Irish and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haralson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Shrewsberry is averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Carter Welling is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

