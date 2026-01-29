Shoulders has 16 in Mercer’s 95-77 win over UNC Greensboro

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Brady Shoulders scored 16 points as Mercer beat UNC Greensboro 95-77 on Thursday. Shoulders had five…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Brady Shoulders scored 16 points as Mercer beat UNC Greensboro 95-77 on Thursday.

Shoulders had five rebounds for the Bears (14-8, 6-3 Southern Conference). Baraka Okojie added 16 points and eight assists and shot 4 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Kyle Cuffe Jr. had 15 points.

KJ Younger finished with 30 points for the Spartans (8-14, 4-5). Noah Norgaard added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for UNC Greensboro. Justin Neely had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Mercer took the lead with 10:33 left in the first half and did not trail again. Okojie led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 43-29 at the break. Mercer extended its lead to 57-32 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Zaire Williams scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

