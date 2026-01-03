Shoshkikj’s 27 lead Stony Brook past N.C. A&T 81-80

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Andrej Shoshkikj had 27 points in Stony Brook’s 81-80 win against North Carolina A&T on…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Andrej Shoshkikj had 27 points in Stony Brook’s 81-80 win against North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

KJ Debrick’s dunk for N.C. A&T capped the scoring with 1:26 remaining.

Shoshkikj also contributed six assists for the Seawolves (9-7, 1-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Erik Pratt scored 23 points while going 8 of 23 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Rob Brown III shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Lewis Walker led the Aggies (7-7, 0-3) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Dwayne Pierce added 15 points and four assists for N.C. A&T. Zamoku Weluche-Ume had 14 points and six rebounds.

Shoshkikj put up 14 points to help Stony Brook lead 50-39 at the break. Stony Brook took the lead for good with 6:48 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Pratt to make it a 72-69 game.

