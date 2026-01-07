Shelley and the Loyola Marymount Lions host conference foe San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (11-6, 3-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-7, 1-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (11-6, 3-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-7, 1-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Beasley and San Francisco visit Jalen Shelley and Loyola Marymount in WCC play Thursday.

The Lions are 7-4 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Dons are 3-1 in conference play. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 4.9.

Loyola Marymount averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Brown Jr. is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Fuchs is averaging 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Dons. Vukasin Masic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

