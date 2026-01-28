Sheals and Austin Peay host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (7-12, 2-6 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-5, 5-3 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (7-12, 2-6 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-5, 5-3 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts North Florida after Anovia Sheals scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 86-81 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Governors have gone 3-5 at home. Austin Peay is the leader in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.2 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Ospreys are 2-6 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Austin Peay averages 68.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 72.5 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Ospreys meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheals is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Janiah Newell is averaging 8.9 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alonya Waldon is scoring 10.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Ospreys. Dezuray McGill is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.