Shaya Kyle leads Miami (FL) against North Carolina after 30-point game

Miami Hurricanes (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-5, 2-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Miami Hurricanes (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-5, 2-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits North Carolina after Ra Shaya Kyle scored 30 points in Miami (FL)’s 89-73 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-2 in home games. North Carolina has a 13-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hurricanes are 3-3 in conference matchups. Miami (FL) is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Carolina makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Miami (FL) averages 15.0 more points per game (73.6) than North Carolina allows to opponents (58.6).

The Tar Heels and Hurricanes face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Brooks averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Nyla Harris is shooting 61.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Shaya Kyle is averaging 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.