Shaya Kyle and the Miami Hurricanes visit conference foe Notre Dame

Miami Hurricanes (11-7, 3-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 4-3 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (11-7, 3-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 4-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Notre Dame and Miami (FL) square off on Thursday.

The Fighting Irish are 10-1 on their home court. Notre Dame is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 3-4 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Notre Dame makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Miami (FL) averages 8.5 more points per game (72.9) than Notre Dame gives up to opponents (64.4).

The Fighting Irish and Hurricanes match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is shooting 47.9% and averaging 24.5 points for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gal Raviv is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.