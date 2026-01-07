Shaw leads Old Dominion against Coastal Carolina after 23-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Coastal Carolina after Ketron Shaw scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 93-86 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 1-3 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Battle averaging 4.5.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Coastal Carolina allows.

The Chanticleers and Monarchs match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Battle is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.