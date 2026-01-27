Shaw leads Old Dominion against Arkansas State after 34-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-15, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-8, 5-4 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-15, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-8, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Arkansas State after Ketron Shaw scored 34 points in Old Dominion’s 83-77 overtime loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-1 at home. Arkansas State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs have gone 3-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Arkansas State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Christian Harmon is averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Shaw is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

