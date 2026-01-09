Shavers, UL Monroe Warhawks to visit Harris , South Alabama Jaguars

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-4 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marcavia Shavers and UL Monroe visit Cordasia Harris and South Alabama on Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 6-2 in home games. South Alabama is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warhawks are 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

South Alabama’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 61.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 68.1 South Alabama allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 13.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

J’Mani Ingram is averaging 12.5 points for the Warhawks. Shavers is averaging 9.1 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press.