Shavers and Florida State host Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 3-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-13, 2-6 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 3-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-13, 2-6 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Georgia Tech after Jasmine Shavers scored 22 points in Florida State’s 73-51 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Seminoles have gone 4-8 at home. Florida State allows 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-5 in conference games. Georgia Tech averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Florida State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Georgia Tech allows to opponents. Georgia Tech has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pania Davis is averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Seminoles. Shavers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talayah Walker is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Yellow Jackets. La’Nya Foster is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.