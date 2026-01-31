Shane Blakeney, Kevon Vanderhorst rally Drexel to 61-60 victory over North Carolina A&T

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney had 19 points and Kevon Vanderhorst hit the game-winning layup as time expired to rally…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney had 19 points and Kevon Vanderhorst hit the game-winning layup as time expired to rally Drexel to a 61-60 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Blakeney also grabbed nine rebounds for the Dragons (12-11, 6-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Eli Beard finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to add 12 points. Vanderhorst’s only other basket was a 3-pointer.

Lewis Walker led the way for the Aggies (9-12, 2-8) with 19 points. Trent Middleton added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Brooklyn Vick scored 10.

Blakeney scored 11 points in the first half for Drexel, who led 29-21 at the break. Beard scored nine second-half points for Drexel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

