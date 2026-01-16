SFA visits New Orleans following Benson’s 30-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-3, 7-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-11, 4-4 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-3, 7-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-11, 4-4 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts SFA after Coleton Benson scored 30 points in New Orleans’ 79-76 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers have gone 3-2 at home. New Orleans is fifth in the Southland with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by MJ Thomas averaging 3.0.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-1 against Southland opponents. SFA is the top team in the Southland giving up just 63.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

New Orleans scores 75.9 points, 12.0 more per game than the 63.9 SFA allows. SFA averages 77.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 81.1 New Orleans allows to opponents.

The Privateers and Lumberjacks meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Narit Chotikavanic averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Keon Thompson is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

