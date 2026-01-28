SFA takes home win streak into matchup with McNeese

McNeese Cowgirls (16-4, 10-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-6, 8-3 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (16-4, 10-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-6, 8-3 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Ladyjacks face McNeese.

The Ladyjacks have gone 9-1 at home. SFA is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowgirls are 10-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

SFA averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.3 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than SFA gives up.

The Ladyjacks and Cowgirls face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Key Roseby is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dakota Howard is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cowgirls. Jalencia Pierre is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 14.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points.

