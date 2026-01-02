SFA plays SE Louisiana following Thompson’s 21-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-2, 4-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-9, 1-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-2, 4-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-9, 1-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on SE Louisiana after Keon Thompson scored 21 points in SFA’s 74-64 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 1-2 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks ninth in the Southland with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 3.5.

The Lumberjacks are 4-0 against Southland opponents. SFA is sixth in the Southland with 15.5 assists per game led by Thompson averaging 4.8.

SE Louisiana averages 65.9 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 65.0 SFA allows. SFA averages 10.0 more points per game (80.2) than SE Louisiana gives up to opponents (70.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Lions. Gaines is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thompson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Narit Chotikavanic is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

