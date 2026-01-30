SFA faces SE Louisiana after Thompson’s 27-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (6-15, 3-9 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (18-3, 11-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-15, 3-9 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (18-3, 11-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts SE Louisiana after Keon Thompson scored 27 points in SFA’s 69-67 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lumberjacks are 10-0 in home games. SFA is the leader in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Lions are 3-9 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

SFA scores 78.1 points, 8.4 more per game than the 69.7 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than SFA allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Narit Chotikavanic is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 10.7 points. Thompson is averaging 18 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Peter Hemschemeier is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.5 points. Isaiah Gaines is shooting 57.4% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

