SFA faces McNeese, aims for 4th straight road win

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-2, 5-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (11-3, 4-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Lumberjacks play McNeese.

The Cowboys have gone 6-0 in home games. McNeese is sixth in the Southland in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Larry Johnson paces the Cowboys with 4.7 boards.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-0 against Southland opponents. SFA is the best team in the Southland giving up just 64.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

McNeese scores 86.4 points, 21.5 more per game than the 64.9 SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowboys and Lumberjacks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garwey Dual is averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cowboys. Jovohn Garcia is averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Jerald Colonel is averaging five points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

