Seton Hall visits Scott and Georgetown

Seton Hall Pirates (14-6, 8-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-8, 5-6 Big East) Washington; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (14-6, 8-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-8, 5-6 Big East)

Washington; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Seton Hall after Brianna Scott scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 65-52 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas have gone 8-3 in home games. Georgetown is the Big East leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cristen Carter averaging 2.3.

The Pirates are 8-3 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 10.1 more points per game (70.7) than Georgetown gives up to opponents (60.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Jewett averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Khia Miller is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Catalon is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and three steals for the Pirates. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

