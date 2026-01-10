Seton Hall plays Georgetown, seeks 5th straight road win

Seton Hall Pirates (13-2, 3-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-6, 1-3 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seton Hall Pirates (13-2, 3-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-6, 1-3 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Pirates take on Georgetown.

The Hoyas are 7-2 on their home court. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Pirates are 3-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 3.1.

Georgetown scores 77.8 points, 15.4 more per game than the 62.4 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 14.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoyas. KJ Lewis is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Pirates. Adam Clark is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.