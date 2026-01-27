Seton Hall hosts Xavier after Carroll’s 31-point game

Xavier Musketeers (11-9, 3-6 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-6, 4-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Xavier Musketeers (11-9, 3-6 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-6, 4-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays Seton Hall after Tre Carroll scored 31 points in Xavier’s 88-83 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Pirates have gone 8-3 at home. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Musketeers are 3-6 in Big East play. Xavier averages 19.1 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Filip Borovicanin with 4.7.

Seton Hall averages 71.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 77.2 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Musketeers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Payne III is averaging 7.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jovan Milicevic averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Carroll is shooting 52.8% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

