Seton Hall hosts Strong and No. 1 UConn

UConn Huskies (20-0, 10-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-5, 8-2 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn faces Seton Hall after Sarah Strong scored 25 points in UConn’s 83-42 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Pirates are 9-1 in home games. Seton Hall is third in the Big East scoring 71.7 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Huskies are 10-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is second in the Big East with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Strong averaging 8.3.

Seton Hall makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (33.6%). UConn averages 27.2 more points per game (89.8) than Seton Hall allows (62.6).

The Pirates and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Pirates. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 11.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

Azzi Fudd is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 17.4 points and 2.2 steals. Strong is averaging 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 89.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 16.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

