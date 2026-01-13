Seton Hall hosts Porter and Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 5-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-5, 5-2 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday,…

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 5-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-5, 5-2 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits Seton Hall after Olivia Porter scored 23 points in Marquette’s 67-49 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 7-1 at home. Seton Hall leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 35.3 boards. Mariana Valenzuela leads the Pirates with 7.6 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-2 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Seton Hall averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Marquette allows. Marquette scores 10.2 more points per game (72.4) than Seton Hall gives up to opponents (62.2).

The Pirates and Golden Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Eads is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Savannah Catalon is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

