Seton Hall hosts Creighton following Green’s 23-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (9-5, 3-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-2, 2-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Seton Hall after Jasen Green scored 23 points in Creighton’s 89-85 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Pirates have gone 7-1 in home games. Seton Hall averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Bluejays are 3-0 against Big East opponents. Creighton is second in the Big East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hudson Greer averaging 4.0.

Seton Hall is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton averages 16.2 more points per game (79.2) than Seton Hall gives up (63.0).

The Pirates and Bluejays square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Payne III is averaging 7.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Bluejays. Josh Dix is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

