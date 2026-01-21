Seng puts up 24, Valdes adds 21, Troy takes down Old Dominion 83-77 in 2OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Theo Seng had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Victor Valdes scored 21 points, and Troy beat…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Theo Seng had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Victor Valdes scored 21 points, and Troy beat Old Dominion 83-77 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Valdes made just 3 of 15 from the floor, 1 for 5 from 3-point range, but hit 14 for 18 from the free-throw line. Thomas Dowd went 5 of 9 from the field and finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Trojans (14-6, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Ketron Shaw led the Monarchs (6-15, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 34 points and two steals. Jordan Battle added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Old Dominion. LJ Thomas finished with 12 points.

Dowd hit a short fade-away jumper with four seconds left in regulation to force an extra period and Seng made two free throws that made it 70-70 and capped the scoring in the first OT with 2:31 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

