Sellers scores 24 points, Howell adds double-double and No. 25 Washington women top Penn State 81-65

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 24 points, Avery Howell had a double-double, and No. 25 Washington dominated the second half in an 81-65 victory over Penn State on Wednesday night.

The Huskies led 38-37 at halftime before outscoring Penn State 43-28 in the second half.

Washington opened the third quarter on a 2-for-10 shooting slump but made 6 of 7 free throws in the first 4 1/2 minutes to lead 48-44. Sellers scored nine of the Huskies’ 22 points in the quarter and they led 60-51 heading to the fourth.

Howell opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and the Huskies led by double digits for the final eight minutes. The lead reached 19 at 79-60 and again at 81-62 in the final minute.

Howell had 13 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Brynn McGaughy had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Washington (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten).

Gracie Merkle scored 19 points and Kiyomi McMiller had 11 for Penn State (7-13, 0-9).

McGaughy scored 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the first quarter and the Huskies took a 21-11 lead. The Nittany Lions scored 26 points in the second quarter to cut their deficit to a point.

The Huskies have won six of their last seven conference home games dating to last season.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions visit Oregon on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies play Sunday at Rutgers.

