Seattle U visits No. 7 Gonzaga following Warley’s 22-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (12-3, 1-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Gonzaga hosts Seattle U after Jalen Warley scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 99-93 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 6.6.

The Redhawks are 1-1 against conference opponents. Seattle U scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Gonzaga averages 93.0 points, 27.2 more per game than the 65.8 Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Braden Huff is averaging 19.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 68.7% over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

