Seattle U visits Falk and Pepperdine

Seattle U Redhawks (5-15, 1-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (12-9, 3-6 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-15, 1-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (12-9, 3-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Seattle U after Lina Falk scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 86-68 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Waves are 9-3 in home games. Pepperdine averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Redhawks are 1-8 against WCC opponents. Seattle U is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pepperdine scores 68.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 75.1 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

The Waves and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is averaging 14.3 points for the Waves. Falk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ella Brubaker is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

