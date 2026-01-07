Seattle U plays San Diego on 3-game home slide

San Diego Toreros (7-10, 0-4 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-11, 0-4 WCC) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (7-10, 0-4 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-11, 0-4 WCC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U is looking to stop its three-game home slide with a victory against San Diego.

The Redhawks have gone 3-4 at home. Seattle U has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Toreros are 0-4 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle U makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). San Diego’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Seattle U has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Owens is averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Kylie Ray is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.