Seattle U plays Loyola Marymount on 7-game road skid

Seattle U Redhawks (5-16, 1-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (13-8, 7-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hits the road against Loyola Marymount looking to stop its seven-game road slide.

The Lions have gone 8-3 at home. Loyola Marymount has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks are 1-9 in WCC play. Seattle U is 3-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Marymount averages 70.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 75.8 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 62.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 63.8 Loyola Marymount gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ella Brubaker is averaging 15 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.