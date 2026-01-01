Seattle U hosts Whittaker and Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-9, 0-2 WCC) Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-9, 0-2 WCC)

Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Seattle U after Lauren Whittaker scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 75-52 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Redhawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Seattle U averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Whittaker averaging 7.8.

Seattle U is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Bulldogs face off Friday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

Whittaker is scoring 19.6 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 15.8 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.