Seattle U hosts Ike and No. 9 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-1, 6-0 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (13-6, 2-4 WCC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on Seattle U after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 86-65 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Redhawks have gone 9-2 in home games. Seattle U is fifth in the WCC scoring 76.8 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 against conference opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC scoring 91.2 points per game while shooting 52.5%.

Seattle U makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Gonzaga averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Seattle U allows.

The Redhawks and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ike is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Steele Venters is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 91.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

