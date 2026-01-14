Seattle U faces San Diego, aims to halt 3-game skid

San Diego Toreros (7-11, 2-4 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (12-6, 1-4 WCC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (7-11, 2-4 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (12-6, 1-4 WCC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U looks to end its three-game slide when the Redhawks take on San Diego.

The Redhawks are 8-2 on their home court. Seattle U ranks seventh in the WCC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Maurer averaging 2.1.

The Toreros are 2-4 in conference games. San Diego has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Seattle U’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game San Diego allows. San Diego scores 5.6 more points per game (73.8) than Seattle U allows (68.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Ty-Laur Johnson is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Toreros. Adrian McIntyre is averaging 11.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

