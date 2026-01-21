Seamster’s 23 lead UT Arlington over Tarleton State 71-64

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 23 points as UT Arlington beat Tarleton State 71-64 on Wednesday night. Seamster…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 23 points as UT Arlington beat Tarleton State 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Seamster also contributed eight rebounds for the Mavericks (13-6, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference). Casmir Chavis scored 13 points and added seven assists. Tyran Mason finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Cam McDowell led the Texans (11-9, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Dior Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds for Tarleton State. Andy Sigiscar had 11 points.

