Seamster scores 16 in UT Arlington’s 80-61 victory against Southern Utah

The Associated Press

January 29, 2026, 10:46 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 16 points as UT Arlington beat Southern Utah 80-61 on Thursday night.

Seamster added eight rebounds for the Mavericks (14-6, 6-2 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Lowery scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Marcell McCreary had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

The Thunderbirds (7-15, 3-6) were led by Tanner Hayhurst and Elijah Duval with 14 points apiece. Jalen Lee also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

