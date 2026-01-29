Seamster scores 16 in UT Arlington’s 80-61 victory against Southern Utah

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 16 points as UT Arlington beat Southern Utah 80-61 on Thursday night. Seamster…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 16 points as UT Arlington beat Southern Utah 80-61 on Thursday night.

Seamster added eight rebounds for the Mavericks (14-6, 6-2 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Lowery scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Marcell McCreary had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

The Thunderbirds (7-15, 3-6) were led by Tanner Hayhurst and Elijah Duval with 14 points apiece. Jalen Lee also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.