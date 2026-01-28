SE Louisiana hosts Wilson and Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (12-6, 9-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-16, 1-10 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (12-6, 9-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-16, 1-10 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits SE Louisiana after Kamryn Wilson scored 29 points in Lamar’s 73-63 win against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Lions have gone 2-6 in home games. SE Louisiana is 1-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 9-2 in Southland play. Lamar has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

SE Louisiana averages 59.3 points per game, equal to what Lamar allows. Lamar averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Collins is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 12 points for the Cardinals. R’Mani Taylor is averaging 9.8 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

